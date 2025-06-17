Banff, Jun 16 (AP) US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that they are signing a trade deal that will slash tariffs on goods from both countries.

The deal does not include tariffs on steel, an especially important piece of bilateral trade. Instead, talks are still going on about whether steel tariffs will be cut to zero as planned in the provisional agreement.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: UN Rights Chief Volker Turk Urges Governments To 'Wake Up' to 'Horrifying' Suffering in Gaza.

Trump and Starmer announced in May they'd struck an agreement that would slash US import taxes on British cars, steel and aluminum in return for greater access to the British market for US products including beef and ethanol.

But it did not immediately take effect, leaving British businesses uncertain about whether the UK could be exposed to any surprise hikes from Trump.

Also Read | Why Israel’s Attacks Aim to Cripple Iran’s Energy Sector.

British businesses, and the UK government, were blindsided earlier this month when Trump doubled metals tariffs on countries around the world to 50 per cent. He later clarified the level would remain at 25 per cent for the UK.

Starmer said Monday that the trade agreement is “in the final stages now of implementation, and I expect that to be completed very soon.”

Trump said the deal is “gonna produce a lot of jobs, a lot of income." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)