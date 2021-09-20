Berlin, Sep 20 (AP) The US military says it has completed an effort to vaccinate evacuees from Afghanistan against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox at two sites in Germany.

The military's 86th Airlift Wing said on Monday that the shots were administered to more than 8,800 evacuees over three days “out of an abundance of caution” and at the request of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccination drive at the Ramstein Air Base and the nearby Rhine Ordnance Barracks was completed on Sunday. The military says it was faster than the four to five days originally envisioned for it.

U.S. authorities earlier this month halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from Germany and Qatar, another major transit point, after discovering a limited measles outbreak among Afghans arriving in the United States. The military at Ramstein says there has been only one confirmed case among its current evacuee population.

The 86th Airlift Wing statement said that “Ramstein is equipped to expeditiously resume flights once given approval to do so.” (AP)

