Washington, DC [US], May 8 (ANI): In response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and rising regional tensions, US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi highlighted the need to combat terrorism and prevent future violence, which has become even more "urgent."

"In the wake of last month's horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the need to combat terrorism and prevent future violence has become even more urgent," Krishnamoorthi told to ANI.

He emphasised the importance of avoiding broader conflict and further escalation. "It is essential to avoid broader conflict and further escalation," he stated, referencing Secretary Rubio's comments.

Krishnamoorthi also called on Pakistan to take specific action. "At the same time, Pakistan must release former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ensure free and fair elections that uphold democratic values and give voice to the will of the Pakistani people," he said.

He added that "the current situation should not be used as a pretext to further undermine democracy in Pakistan."

Further, US Congressman Rich McCormick also commented on the recent missile strike by India on Pakistani soil, targeting terrorists and said that "India has the right to defend itself."

"When it comes to the recent missile strike on Pakistani soil on terrorists by India, I would like to say that India has the right to defend itself against terrorists just like the United States did. With that said, we have to be careful because we're talking about two peer adversaries with nuclear power and nuclear arms," McCormick said to ANI.

"We want to make sure that we don't alienate either nation in this conflict, but that we stand resolute together against terrorism abroad," he added.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

Meanwhile, during the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of the destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, received training.

Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said. (ANI)

