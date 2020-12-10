Baltimore [US], December 10 (ANI): The Daily COVID-19 death toll in the United States has topped 3,000 for the first time, as per the latest update by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

In the last 24 hours, the US recorded over 3,071 deaths due to the Wuhan-originated virus taking the overall toll to 289,188 COVID-19 deaths.

Also Read | United States Reports Over 3,000 COVID-19 Deaths in Single Day, Highest Spike So Far.

According to Xinhua citing JHU, this is the highest daily death toll since April.

The tracker reported that the US has reported 15,384,264 COVID-19 cases.(ANI)

Also Read | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Stresses Need to Detect Early Signs of Genocide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)