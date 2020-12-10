Washington, December 10: The United States, for the first time, reported more than 3,000 deaths in a day due to COVID-19 since April this year. ON Wednesday, at least 3,071 succumbed to coronavirus. According to Johns Hopkins University, the US on an average is reporting about 2,230 new deaths per day. Reports claim that several hospitals in the world's largest economy are running out of room in the ICU. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Provides Immunity Within 10 Days of First Shot: US FDA.

On Wednesday, California also reported the largest spike in the COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations and admission in ICUs. Reportedly, this US state had no bed available in ICU on December 9. Over 100,000 were undergoing treatment for COVID-119 at various US hospitals. The US has reported an average of over 2,250 deaths and more than 205,000 new infections each day over the past week. COVID-19 Vaccination Update: First Coronavirus Vaccines Will Go to Healthcare Workers, Says US Panel.

The overall caseload as of Thursday morning stood at 5,379,574, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). The two tallies account for the world's highest, making the US the hardest-hit country by the pandemic. Till now, more than 15,000,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in the US, while 296,000 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

On Tuesday, a panel meeting of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided that healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first groups to receive Covid-19 vaccines across the country. More than 240,000 health care workers have been infected, and 858 have died so far due to the disease, according to the CDC.

