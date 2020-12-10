United Nations, Dec 10: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the need to detect early warning signs of genocide.

Genocide never fails to shock the world when it occurs, Xinhua news agency quoted the UN chief as saying at an event on Wednesday marking the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime.

But it is never committed without clear, multiple warning signs. The victims are often early targets of hate speech, discrimination and violence, said Guterres.

"One of our remaining challenges, 72 years after the Genocide Convention's adoption, is to promptly recognize and act on these warning signs.

"We need to remain constantly vigilant of key political, human rights, humanitarian, social and economic developments worldwide to identify early the risks of genocide and other atrocity crimes," the Secretary-General was quoted as saying.

Hate speech is one of these warning signs, and there is a need to do better in rejecting it in all its forms, he said.

This includes ensuring that technology companies and social media platforms play their part.

The power of social media in disseminating hate speech and polarizing communities cannot be underestimated, Guterres added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).