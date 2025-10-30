Washington DC [US], October 30 (ANI): The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has terminated the automatic extension of Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs) for immigrants filing renewal applications, effective for submissions on or after October 30.

The interim final rule, issued on Wednesday, through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), seeks to strengthen screening and vetting procedures before employment authorisations are extended.

According to the statement released, the move eliminates the previous policy that granted automatic 180-day extensions for certain categories while renewal applications were pending.

DHS stated that the change aims to ensure that each renewal applicant undergoes a complete vetting process before being granted continued authorisation to work in the US.

However, there are limited exceptions to the rule, including extensions provided by law or through a Federal Register notice for Temporary Protected Status (TPS)-related employment documentation.

"Ending automatic extensions of EADs results in more frequent vetting of aliens who apply for employment authorisation to work in the United States," the statement read.

"Reviewing an alien's background more often will enable USCIS to deter fraud and detect aliens with potentially harmful intent so they can be processed for removal from the United States," it added.

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said the move reflects the agency's renewed focus on security and the integrity of the immigration system.

"USCIS is placing a renewed emphasis on robust alien screening and vetting, eliminating policies the former administration implemented that prioritised aliens' convenience ahead of Americans' safety and security," Edlow said.

"It's a commonsense measure to ensure appropriate vetting and screening has been completed before an alien's employment authorisation or documentation is extended. All aliens must remember that working in the United States is a privilege, not a right," he added.

USCIS urged applicants to file renewals up to 180 days before expiration to avoid lapses in work authorisation, as delays could result in temporary unemployment for affected workers.

EADs automatically extended before October 30, 2025, remain valid until their extended expiration date.

This move comes weeks after Trump signed a proclamation that will cause a major overhaul of H-1B visa petitions in September.

According to the proclamation, there will now be a USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, a sharp increase from the previous level of about USD 1,500.

According to the US State Department, the new fee requirement applies only to individuals or companies filing new H-1B petitions or entering the H-1 B lottery after September 21.

Current visa holders and petitions submitted before that date remain unaffected. Under the proclamation, a USD 100,000 payment must accompany every new H-1B visa petition filed after the deadline, including those submitted for entries in the 2026 lottery.

This policy shift aligns with the Trump administration's broader immigration enforcement agenda, emphasising security over convenience in employment-based immigration pathways. (ANI)

