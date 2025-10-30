London, October 30: King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, London - popularly known as 'Neasden Temple' - to mark the Temple's 30th anniversary, coinciding with Diwali and the Hindu New Year celebrations, according to a release. King Charles III and Queen Camilla were welcomed by Jitu Patel, Chair of the Board of Trustees. This was their first visit to the Mandir as King and Queen, following previous visits as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, reflecting the Royal Family's longstanding and warm relationship with the Mandir and the BAPS Hindu community.

Since its opening in 1995, Neasden Temple has become an internationally acclaimed spiritual and cultural landmark, welcoming millions of visitors and worshippers from around the world and contributing to British society through initiatives in child and youth development, elderly welfare, health, and humanitarian relief, the release stated. PM Modi Inaugurates BAPS Temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Opens First Hindu Stone Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video).

King Charles, Queen Camilla Visit BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in London

Celebrating 30 years of Neasden Temple! Earlier today, The King and Queen visited Europe’s first traditional Hindu stone temple. During today’s engagement, Their Majesties met worshippers and representatives from community and social impact initiatives supported by the Temple,… pic.twitter.com/b618lJthcU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 29, 2025

VIDEO | Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla observed prayers and spiritual offerings during a visit to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as the Neasden Temple, on Wednesday to mark the 30th anniversary celebrations. The 76-year-old monarch was greeted… pic.twitter.com/wsWiMzYY50 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2025

During their visit, King Charles III and Queen Camilla met volunteers and community members and learned about the Temple's charitable work, including its longstanding partnership with The Felix Project - a London-based charity that redistributes surplus food to alleviate hunger for the vulnerable - which also forms a part of King Charles' Coronation Food Project. King Charles III Unveils His First Official Portrait Since His Coronation at Buckingham Palace (See Pics and Video).

Along their tour, they also learned about the upcoming BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Paris - the first traditional Hindu temple in France - opening next September, while meeting key members of the project team, the release added. In a post on X, the official account of the Royal Family wrote, "Celebrating 30 years of Neasden Temple! Earlier today, the King and Queen visited Europe's first traditional Hindu stone temple. During today's engagement, Their Majesties met worshippers and representatives from community and social impact initiatives supported by the Temple, including The Felix Project and Women of the World (WoW).

"Yogvivekdas Swami, Head Swami of the Temple, remarked, "It was an honour for the community to welcome Their Majesties to Neasden Temple on this historic occasion. We are deeply grateful for their friendship and their continuing interest in our services for the community."

Mahant Swami Maharaj, 92, the spiritual leader of BAPS worldwide, conveyed his prayers and blessings through a video message sent from India. He said, "Across your decades of public service, you have valued faith and fostered harmony between religions, and your presence today is a testament to that." In a personal letter, His Holiness added, "May all of the UK continue to progress and prosper." As King Charles III and Queen Camilla departed, they expressed their appreciation for the devotion and service of the volunteers whose efforts sustain the Mandir's spiritual and community life throughout the year, the release added.

