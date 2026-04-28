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Agency News Agency News World News | US DoJ Files 3 Federal Charges Against Cole Allen in White House Dinner Shooting Case, More Counts Likely Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Monday informed that the Department of Justice has filed three federal charges against Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, as the investigation continues.

Washington DC [US], April 28 (ANI): US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Monday informed that the Department of Justice has filed three federal charges against Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, as the investigation continues.

The charges include attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump, interstate transportation of a firearm to commit a felony and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, as he added that more charges are expected.

Also Read | White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting: Man Charged With Attempted Assassination of US President Donald Trump.

The case stems from the Saturday night incident at the Washington Hilton in Washington DC, where Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other senior officials were present. According to investigators, Allen approached a security checkpoint at the hotel and ran through the magnetometer holding a long gun. Secret Service personnel heard a gunshot as he moved through the checkpoint, and one Secret Service officer was shot in the chest while wearing a ballistic vest, according to court documents unsealed on Monday.

Federal prosecutors said Allen travelled across multiple state lines with firearms before the attack. He is accused of arriving in Washington after travelling by train from Los Angeles to Chicago and then to the capital between April 21 and April 24. The charging documents say he checked into the Hilton on the day he arrived. Prosecutors also said Allen carried a 12-gauge pump action shotgun, a Rock Island Armoury 1911 .38 calibre pistol and three knives.

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US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said the probe will lead to more charges. "Make no mistake, this was an attempted assassination of the president of the United States, with the defendant making clear what his intent was," Pirro said.

"And that intent was to bring down as many of the high-ranking Cabinet officials as he could," she said, adding that Allen's "journey of accountability in the criminal justice system starts today."

Pirro also said the weapons Allen allegedly had at the time of the attack showed that "any suggestion that he wasn't there to do harm is absurd."

FBI Director Kash Patel informed the media that the incident "hits a little differently," noting that he and many others were at the event. He said the FBI sent a mobile command centre to the scene, collected evidence, and sent casings and other material to the bureau's lab in Quantico.

Patel said the FBI has interviewed multiple witnesses and is reviewing the evidence collected from different locations. He said federal officers on the scene acted as they were trained to do.

Blanche defended the response by law enforcement and said the system was prepared to respond. "We are ready," he said, while also blaming violent rhetoric and saying the media is partly responsible for the climate around such threats.

"This was something that we will always be prepared for," he said. "And it's sad that it has to happen, but it's not a new thing, unfortunately."

Blanche also said investigators have seized multiple devices from Allen's hotel room and home in California. He said the investigation includes search warrants in California and Washington DC, along with several interviews. "Law enforcement did not fail," Blanche added.

As per CBS News, Allen did not enter a plea during Monday's hearing. He will remain in federal detention until Thursday, when he is scheduled to appear again before a magistrate judge in Washington DC. A preliminary hearing is set for May 11. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)