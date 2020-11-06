Washington [US], November 6 (ANI): US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday expressed cautious optimism, as the counting of votes is underway following the presidential polls.

Taking to Twitter, the former Vice President stated that he 'felt good about where we are'.

Also Read | US Presidential Election Results 2020: Donald Trump Reiterates ‘Election Fraud’ Charge, Twitter Flags His Tweets.

"Be patient, folks. Votes are being counted, and we feel good about where we are," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's lead in Pennsylvania has significantly gone down in the last 48 hours, with a lead of only about 115,000 votes as compared to an earlier lead of 600,000 votes, reported CNN.

Also Read | US Presidential Election Results 2020: Donald Trump’s Lawsuit Alleging Fraud in Absentee Ballots Count in Georgia Dismissed.

Biden is leading in several states including Arizona and Nevada.

Earlier, Trump's re-election campaign had filed a lawsuit to stop ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania and to prevent the counting of absentee ballots in Georgia that it claims arrived after the deadline on Election Day.

The USA Today reported that the announcements of the Pennsylvania and Michigan lawsuits came shortly before Biden was projected on Wednesday afternoon to win Michigan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)