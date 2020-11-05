Georgia, November 5: A court in Georgia on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed by incumbent US President Donald Trump in connection with the ballots recieved in the presidential election. In the lawsuit, Donald Trump alleged that Chatham County is improperly counting absentee ballots received after the state’s deadline. Trump holds a slim lead over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Georgia even as thousands of absentee ballots are yet to be counted. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Stop The Count, Tweets Donald Trump as Joe Biden Inches Closer in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

During the hearing, two witnesses produced by the Chatham County's board of elections told the judge that the ballots were on time. On the other hand, two witnesses called by Republicans admitted under oath that they did not know whether the challenged ballots were received on time. "They have been flatly incapable of proffering competent evidence to prove that point," Jeff Harris, from the Democratic Party of Georgia, said in closing arguments. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Donald Trump Casts Doubt on Mail-In Votes, Alleges His Lead in Democrat States 'Disappeared'.

"Courts don’t resolve disputes about whether something may or may not be happening," Harris added. Besides Georgia, Trump has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Trump had claimed victory on Wednesday morning in the 2020 presidential election while the counting of the votes was underway and said that he will be going to the Supreme Court to stop "voting" alleging there was a fraud.

"This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country. We'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any balance at four o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," he had told supporters at the White House.

