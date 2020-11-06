Washington [US], November 6 (ANI): US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has managed to hold a 40-point lead over President Donald Trump, as key states continue to count ballots in the presidential polls on Tuesday.

As of 4 pm ET (2:30 am IST) on Thursday (local time), Biden has garnered 253 electoral votes, while Trump has managed to secure 213 electoral votes, reported CNN.

Each candidate needs to secure a minimum of 270 electoral votes to win the White House.

In Arizona, approximately 450,000 ballots are left for the state to count, according to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, while about 47,000 ballots are outstanding in Georgia as of 3 pm ET, said election official Gabriel Sterling.

About 340,000 ballots remain to be counted in Pennsylvania.

According to CNN, Trump has a solid lead in North Carolina by 75,000 votes with an estimated 95 per cent of votes reported.

If elected, Biden would be the oldest president at his inauguration, at the age of 78. Trump would also be the oldest president if elected for a second term. (ANI)

