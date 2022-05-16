Washington [US], May 16 (ANI/Sputnik):The United States and the European Union will establish a policy dialogue within the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) to develop responses to potential global food challenges amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a senior US administration official told reporters.

The US-EU TTC, established last summer by the United States, European Commission, and European Council to promote transatlantic trade and investment, is holding its second ministerial meeting in Segway technology hub near Paris, France from May 15-16.

Also Read | Buddha Purnima 2022: From Bhutan to India, 5 Most Popular Giant Statues of Lord Buddha From Around the World.

"We [US-EU TTC] are establishing a policy dialogue aimed at developing responses to global food security challenges caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine," the official said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)