Kyiv, Mar 7 (AP) The US government said Friday it halted Ukrainian access to a programme that shares unclassified satellite images with American officials and their international partners, limiting the country's access to photographs that had been used to help it fight back against Russia.

The US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency told The Associated Press that the decision had been taken due to “the Administration's directive on support to Ukraine,” without elaborating.

The satellite imagery provider Maxar Technologies also told the AP that the US government made the decision to “temporarily suspend” Ukrainian access.

The acknowledgments come after an Oval Office argument last week between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. A Ukrainian website associated with its military, Militarnyi, first reported the service had been blocked, attributing it to the “US government ban on sharing intelligence data with Ukraine.” (AP)

