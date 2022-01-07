Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): The United States imposed visa restrictions on eight officials from Cuba, for attempts to silence the voices of the people through repression, unjust detentions, and harsh prison sentences, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday (local time).

"Due to harsh and unjust sentences handed down to peaceful protesters, the Department of State today took steps to impose visa restrictions on eight Cuban officials implicated in attempts to silence the voices of the Cuban people through repression, unjust detentions, and harsh prison sentences," Blinken said in a statement.

He did not specify officials names but noted that all of them were connected to the detention, sentencing, and imprisonment of peaceful July 11 protesters. He also noted that approximately 600 protesters in Cuba remain jailed after the July 11 protests.

"These visa restrictions reinforce the US commitment to supporting the Cuban people and promoting accountability for Cuban officials who enable the regime's affront to democracy and human rights," Blinken also said.

He added that the United States continues to use all appropriate diplomatic and economic tools to push for the release of political prisoners and to support the Cuban people's call for greater freedom and accountability. (ANI)

