Washington, DC [US], March 15 (ANI): The United States has announced a new visa restriction policy targeting foreign government officials involved in the forced return of Uyghurs and other vulnerable ethnic or religious groups to China.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in a statement, announced that the policy would apply to both current and former officials responsible for, or complicit in, such actions, emphasizing the US commitment to countering China's ongoing efforts to pressure governments into deporting individuals who face persecution upon return.

The visa restrictions will be implemented 'immediately', with initial measures targeting officials from the Thai government involved in the forced return of 40 Uyghurs to China on February 27.

Secretary Rubio highlighted in the press release that those sent back are at risk of enforced disappearances and torture, a longstanding concern regarding China's treatment of Uyghurs and other minority groups.

The US government has repeatedly condemned such actions, citing well-documented human rights violations, including what it has classified as genocide and crimes against humanity.

Secretary Rubio reiterated that China has engaged in systematic persecution of Uyghurs, and the United States is urging governments worldwide to refrain from forcibly returning individuals to China under any circumstances.

"I am immediately implementing this policy by taking steps to impose visa restrictions on current and former officials from the Government of Thailand responsible for, or complicit in, the forced return of 40 Uyghurs from Thailand on February 27," Rubio said in the statement.

"In light of China's longstanding acts of genocide and crimes against humanity committed against Uyghurs, we call on governments around the world not to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China," he added.

The policy expands the US government's ability to restrict visas for foreign officials deemed responsible for these deportations, reinforcing a broader effort to protect at-risk groups from mistreatment upon their return.

Officials targeted under this policy will face visa restrictions under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a provision allowing the US State Department to deny entry to individuals linked to human rights abuses.

Additionally, certain family members of affected individuals may also be subject to the visa restrictions, further extending the policy's reach. (ANI)

