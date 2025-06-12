San Francisco, Jun 12 (PTI) US lawmakers have expressed their condolences over the Air India plane crash that killed over 200 people on Thursday.

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio said Washington continues to monitor developments and stands with the emergency responders working to help those impacted.

“Heartbroken to hear the news of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My prayers are with all who lost their loved ones in this horrible incident. We continue to monitor developments and stand with the emergency responders working to help those impacted,” Rubio said in a post on X.

US Representative Grace Meng said in a post on X that she is “devastated" to learn about the deadly plane crash in India.

“This is a terrible tragedy and I am deeply saddened by the many lives lost in this accident. My heart is with all the families and loved ones of the victims and the Ahmedabad community during this difficult time,” Meng said.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said the news of the plane crash was “heartbreaking”.

“My prayers are with the passengers, crew, their families, all those affected by this tragedy, and our entire Indian community during this difficult time,” Fitzpatrick said.

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney said in a statement that as an Indian-American leader, he is grieving alongside South Asians across the globe in the wake of the Air India plane crash.

“I am praying and hoping that some of the passengers were able to survive, and my heart goes out to the friends and family of the victims" of the “terrible tragedy”, he said.

Cooney stressed that “we must continue to push for air safety for all passengers”.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he is “heartbroken” by the Air India crash in Ahmedabad and expressed his deepest condolences to all those around the world touched by this tragedy. “There must be a full investigation to provide answers and prevent such tragedies from happening again.”

A US government agency that investigates civil aviation accidents said it will be leading a team of American investigators to India to assist in the investigation of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a post on X that it will be “leading a team of US investigators travelling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday.”

It added that as per international protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organization, all information on the investigation will be provided by the Government of India.

The Air India flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs (local time), was carrying 242 passengers and crew members onboard the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, which crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is in contact with the NTSB regarding Air India flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, “that was involved in an accident in India on Thursday, June 12.

“When an international incident occurs, that government leads the investigation. In the event assistance is requested, the NTSB is the official US representative and the FAA provides technical support. We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB,” the FAA, the US federal government agency that regulates civil aviation in the country, said.

Boeing said in a brief statement that it is in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and “stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected.”

