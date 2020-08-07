Washington [US], Aug 7 (ANI): The US State Department on Thursday lifted its foreign travel Level-4 advisory imposed since March, which urged Amerian nationals, not to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Level 4 is the highest level of travel advisory.

According to the travel advisory, India is placed in the 'Do Not Travel Category', as of August 6 and the same is the case for China as well since June.

"With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with Levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travellers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions," the State Department said.

" This will also provide U.S. citizens with more detailed information about the current status in each country. We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when travelling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic," a statement said.

American travellers continue to face restrictions worldwide due to the rise of coronavirus cases in the USA.

As per CNN, US tourists have been blocked to enter the European Union and the UK requires travellers from the US to quarantine upon entry to the UK.

Johns Hopkins University said the US has a total of 4,867,916 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

