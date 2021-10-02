Washington, October 2: The US Navy awarded Lockheed Martin Space a $445 million contract to produce Trident II missiles, the Defence Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida, is awarded a $445,488,793 fixed-price incentive, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded and announced unpriced letter contract for Trident II missile production and deployed systems support," the release said on Friday. California Becomes First US State to Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory for Schools.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by September 2026, the release said. The release did not detail the number of Trident II missiles that will be built.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)