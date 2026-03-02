MLS 2026 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Orlando City SC and defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF are set to clash tonight in the first Florida Derby of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Both regional rivals will be desperate to secure their first victory of the campaign after suffering frustrating defeats on the opening weekend. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Orlando City vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?.

Where to Watch Orlando City vs Inter Miami Florida Derby, MLS 2026 Live Streaming Online?

For football fans in India, Apple TV remains the exclusive global destination for every MLS match. In a significant shift for the 2026 season, the standalone MLS Season Pass has been discontinued. All matches are now included at no additional cost for standard Apple TV subscribers.

New users in India can take advantage of a 7-day free trial, effectively allowing them to stream the Florida Derby clash for free. Following the trial, the subscription is priced at INR 99 per month. The service is accessible via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, or through a web browser. Lionel Messi Escapes Unhurt After Being Knocked Down By Fan During Pitch Invasion Between Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle Club Friendly Match (Watch Video).

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami CF Competition Major League Soccer 2026 (Regular Season) Date Sunday, 1 March 2026 Kick-off Time 7:00 PM ET / 12:00 AM GMT (Monday) Venue Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida Live Streaming Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Florida Derby Match Preview

Both teams enter this Matchday 2 fixture under pressure to rebound. Inter Miami, now managed by Javier Mascherano, endured a difficult start to their title defence last weekend, falling to a heavy 3-0 defeat on the road against Los Angeles FC. Despite boasting a high-profile, star-studded roster, the Herons struggled to find their attacking rhythm at the Memorial Coliseum.

Meanwhile, Oscar Pareja’s Orlando City also started their season on the back foot, losing 2-1 at home to the New York Red Bulls. However, the Lions found a silver lining in the performance of newly signed Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, who equalled a franchise record with 11 saves on his debut to keep his team in the contest.

