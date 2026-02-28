Dubai, February 28: Emergency sirens echoed across Bahrain and loud explosions were reported in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, February 28, 2026, as regional tensions escalated into open military conflict. Following a large-scale joint strike by the United States and Israel, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury", against Iranian nuclear and military sites, Tehran launched a retaliatory barrage of ballistic missiles and drones targeting U.S. military installations across the Gulf. Bahrain's National Communication Centre confirmed that a "service centre" at the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Juffair was struck, with witnesses reporting thick smoke rising from the base area.

The strikes have triggered a regional state of emergency, with Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, and the UAE partially or fully closing their airspace to civilian traffic. While Israel’s Iron Dome and regional Patriot missile defense systems successfully intercepted a significant portion of the Iranian "first wave," several projectiles impacted near strategically vital hubs, including Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base and Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base. US embassies in the region have issued immediate "shelter-in-place" orders for all personnel and American citizens, as further waves of attacks from both Iran and Houthi rebels in Yemen are anticipated.

About US Navy's 5th Fleet Stationed in Bahrain

The US Navy has significantly bolstered its presence in the Persian Gulf with the forward deployment of three Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) to its Fifth Fleet headquarters. The USS Canberra (LCS-30), USS Tulsa (LCS-16), and USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32) are now operational in the region, bringing with them the Navy's first fully functional Mine Countermeasure (MCM) mission packages. This deployment marks a pivotal transition in maritime security, replacing aging wooden-hulled minesweepers with high-speed, modular platforms capable of neutralizing underwater threats without entering the minefield.

Impact on the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet

The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, headquartered in Manama, serves as the command center for naval operations across the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, and Arabian Sea. Following the missile impact on the base’s service center, local authorities in Bahrain activated nationwide warning sirens, urging residents to head to the nearest safe location.

Satellite imagery from earlier this week suggests that many Fifth Fleet vessels had already been dispersed to sea as a precautionary measure before the strikes began. This strategic withdrawal aimed to protect high-value assets, such as destroyers and carrier strike groups, from the exact type of ballistic missile threat that materialized on Saturday afternoon.

Coordinated Retaliation Across the Gulf

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the start of "Operation Basharat al-Fath", claiming successful strikes on what they termed "spy and military nests" of the US and Israel.

: Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, faced multiple missile threats; Qatar’s Defense Ministry confirmed several interceptions. UAE: Residents in Abu Dhabi reported loud explosions, likely linked to interceptions over the Al Dhafra Air Base.

US-Israel Strikes: 'Operation Epic Fury'

The current crisis was sparked by a massive, pre-dawn joint operation by the U.S. and Israel targeting Iran’s missile production facilities and nuclear research centers. US President Donald Trump described the campaign as a "preventative strike" intended to neutralize imminent threats to American personnel.

The initial strikes reportedly targeted sites near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, as well as the Bushehr port city. Iran's Foreign Ministry quickly responded, stating that the time has come to "defend the homeland" and that the country would not hesitate to strike any regional partner hosting US forces.

