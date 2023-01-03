Washington, Jan 3 (PTI) The United States is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, President Joe Biden said Monday.

“No,” Biden said when a reporter asked him if he was discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea right now.

Also Read | Paraceratherium: Rhinos Dispersed Across South, Central Asia Via Tibet, Says Study.

Biden arrived at the White House from his New Year vacation Monday night.

With his negative response, Biden rejected a proposal in this regard by his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol.

Also Read | Amber McLaughlin: US May Execute Its First Openly Transgender Woman for Killing Former Girlfriend in 2003.

"The nuclear weapons belong to the United States, but planning, information sharing, exercises and training should be jointly conducted by South Korea and the United States," Yoon told The Chosun Ilbo newspaper in an interview.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)