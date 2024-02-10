Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Florida [US], February 10 (ANI): A small plane crash took place on Florida highway on Friday afternoon, leaving two people dead, Fox News reported, citing the Collier County Sheriff's Office, which confirmed it to the publication.

The plane, a Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet, crashed on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida, with five people on board, according to the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration).

The airplane departed from Ohio State University Airport at 1 p.m. ET, according to FOX 35.

The pilot requested an emergency landing at Naples Airport (where the jet was going) just after 3 p.m. ET, claiming that both engines had failed.

According to the sheriff's office, all southbound lanes were closed and northbound lanes were also affected.

Emergency personnel responded to the location, and the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will now investigate the crash.

