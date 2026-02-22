Mumbai, February 22: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has lost another Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) in a serious accident, though the pilot managed to eject safely and escape without major injuries. The incident occurred earlier this month at a primary airbase when the fighter jet was attempting to land following a routine training sortie. While the pilot is reported to be in stable condition, the aircraft sustained catastrophic damage during the mishap and is expected to be written off as a total loss.

According to Economic Times report, the crash has prompted the IAF to order a high-level Court of Inquiry to determine the exact technical or operational factors that led to the accident. In the interim, authorities have mandated a comprehensive technical inspection across the entire Tejas fleet to rule out any potential systemic faults. The aircraft involved was one of the 32 single-seat Tejas Mk1 fighters currently in service, which form a critical part of India's indigenous defense modernization program. Prayagraj IAF Plane Crash: Indian Air Force Microlight Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing in Uttar Pradesh Pond, Pilots Safe (Watch Videos).

IAF Loses Tejas Fighter Jet

This latest incident marks the third significant accident involving the Tejas program in less than two years, intensifying scrutiny on the operational reliability of the indigenous platform. The first-ever crash of the type occurred in March 2024 near Jaisalmer during a post-exercise return flight. More tragically, a second Tejas was lost during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, which resulted in the death of the pilot.

The IAF is currently working to manage its aging fighter squadrons while waiting for the delivery of the more advanced Tejas Mk1A variant. Despite an order for 180 of these upgraded aircraft, the production timeline at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has faced repeated delays due to supply chain issues and engine delivery setbacks. IAF Plane Crash in Dubai: Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Aerial Display at Dubai Air Show, Video Surfaces.

The Strategic Role of LCA Tejas

The Tejas, which translates to "Radiance" in Sanskrit, is a cornerstone of India's "Make in India" initiative in the defense sector. It is the smallest and lightest supersonic fighter jet in its class, designed to replace the retiring MiG-21 fleet. While the aircraft has maintained a strong safety record for the majority of its development cycle since 2001, the recent cluster of accidents has raised questions among defense analysts about maintenance protocols and quality control during rapid fleet expansion.

The results of the ongoing investigation are expected to be pivotal for the future of the Tejas Mk1A rollout. Experts suggest that if a systemic technical flaw is identified, it could lead to further delays in the induction of the newer variants. For now, the IAF remains committed to the platform, viewing it as essential for maintaining air superiority and addressing the squadron shortage in the face of regional security challenges.

