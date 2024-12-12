Washington DC [US], December 12 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he would be granting clemency to approximately 1,500 individuals and issuing pardons to 39 people convicted of non-violent crimes weeks before the end of his tenure in the White House.

According to a statement released by the White House, the sweeping action is touted by the White House as the largest single-day use of presidential clemency in modern history.

Also Read | Bruises, Burns, and Human Bite Marks: Father and Stepmother Convicted of Murder of 10-Year-Old Pakistani Girl, Body Found with 71 Injuries and 25 Fractures.

The statement also stated that further clemency actions were expected in the coming weeks.

"Today, President Biden announced that he is granting clemency to nearly 1,500 Americans--the most ever in a single day--who have shown successful rehabilitation and a strong commitment to making their communities safer," the statement read.

Also Read | Who Are Alexander Brothers, Arrested in Sex Trafficking Case in US? All About Tal Alexander, Oren Alexander and Alon Alexander Who Are Accused of Violently Raping Women.

"He is also pardoning 39 individuals who were convicted of non-violent crimes. These actions represent the largest single-day grant of clemency in modern history," the statement added.

In the statement, Biden emphasised the importance of second chances, saying that the "United States is a nation of second chances" and that he recognises how the clemency power could advance equal justice under law and remedy harms caused by practices of the past.

The 1,500 individuals whose sentences were commuted were placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic and have since demonstrated a commitment to rehabilitation. The 39 people being pardoned were convicted of non-violent crimes and have proven their efforts to reintegrate into society. Many of these individuals have secured jobs, pursued education, or contributed to their communities, including parents, veterans, health care professionals, teachers, advocates, and engaged members of their communities. Many of them have used their experiences in the criminal justice system to inspire and encourage others.

"These Americans have been reunited with their families and shown their commitment to rehabilitation by securing employment and advancing their education. The 39 individuals receiving pardons today were convicted of non-violent crimes, including drug offences, and have turned their lives around," the statement read.

According to CNN, this comes amid increasing pressure on Biden to exercise his clemency power more broadly before leaving office, with some calling for him to address issues like federal death row inmates, as he has opposed the death penalty.

The announcement follows controversy surrounding Biden's unexpected decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, which sparked criticism even from some allies. However, Biden's team insisted that this did not affect his overall approach to clemency.

With less than six weeks remaining in his presidency, Biden has indicated that more clemency actions are forthcoming.

"In the coming weeks, the President will take additional steps to provide meaningful second chances and continue to review additional pardons and commutations," the statement added.

According to CNN, Biden had been working closely with White House Counsel Ed Siskel and the Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney to evaluate further clemency options. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)