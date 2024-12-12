Mumbai, December 12: The Manhattan Federal Court in New York, United States, on Wednesday, December 11, charged luxury real estate agents Alexander brothers - Alon Alexander, Oren Alexander and Tal Alexander on charges of sex trafficking. The accused brothers were arrested and charged with sex trafficking for allegedly raping women in the US. Notably, prosecutors described the alleged conduct of the Alexander brothers as "heinous". According to the official notification released by the US Attorney's office, the Alexander brothers were arrested on December 12 in Florida and were presented before the federal court in Miami.

A video going viral on social media shows Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announcing sex trafficking charges against Alon Alexander, Oren Alexander and Tal Alexander. It is also learned that the trio was indicted for luring, drugging and raping several women for more than 10 years. While the three have been charged with sex trafficking, it's important to know who the Alexander brothers are. Samuel Bateman Sentencing: Arizona Polygamous Sect Leader With 20 ‘Wives’ Gets 50 Years in Prison for Sex Acts With Children.

Who Are Alexander Brothers?

Tal Alexander and Oren Alexander are real estate agents who are well-known for their luxury property deals in New York and Miami. Together, the duo started the Alexander Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in 2012 and went on to co-represent the buyer in the most expensive residential home transaction ever in the US in 2019. Oren Alexander is the third brother and twin of Oren Alexander. The Alexander brothers' parents are said to be Israeli. Tal and Oren Alexander moved to New York in 2008 to kickstart their careers. Notably, Oren Alexander has a BA in finance from the University of Colorado.

What Are the Charges Against the Alexander Brothers?

According to reports, Alon Alexander, Oren Alexander and Tal Alexander were arrested on Wednesday from their respective homes in Miami Beach. As per the indictment, the Alexander brothers have been charged with sex trafficking and accused of continuously drugging and raping multiple women since 2010. It is also reported that the celebrity brothers of the real estate world used their wealth and influence to "create and facilities opportunities" to sexually assault women in the United States. Leon Black, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Steve Madden, etc, are said to be some of the clients of the Alexander brothers. US Shocker: Nanny Caught on Camera Shaking, Punching and Throwing Newborn Baby Across Room in California, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

At one time, Oren Alexander was also featured in Forbes's 30 Under 30 in Real Estate. In the indictment, US Attorney Damian Williams said, "Alexander Brothers, alone and together, repeatedly and violently sexually assaulted and raped dozens of female victims." He also urged other victims who have been sexually violated by Alon Alexander, Oren Alexander or Tal Alexander to come forward. The indictment also revealed that the Alexander brothers allegedly used their wealth and status to sexually assault innocent women by forcing them to engage in sexual acts.

"To carry out and facilitate their sex trafficking scheme, the Alexander brothers used deception, fraud, and coercion to cause victims to travel with them or meet them in private locations for various trips and events," the indictment document stated.

