Tel Aviv [Israel], December 8 (ANI/TPS): US President Joe Biden spoke with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday night to express his "concern for the remaining hostages -- and to note that it was Hamas' refusal to releasze women civilia hostages that broke down the humanitarian pause."

"We will continue to pursue every opportunity to free them," said Biden.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict: Bloodshed, Fear, Hunger, Desperation; Palestinians Try To Survive War's New Chapter in Southern Gaza.

Biden also told Netanyahu that he clarified what Biden said was the "importance of the continuous and sustained flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and my concern regarding extremist violence committed against Palestinians in the West Bank."

"I emphasized the critical need to protect civilians as Israel defends itself from Hamas," he added.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict: Two More Soldiers Killed in Gaza Strip in Ongoing War, Death Toll Touches 91, Says IDF.

The President also spoke on Thursday with King Abdullah II of Jordan to discuss the latest developments in Gaza. The President said that he reiterated to the King his "commitment to increasing the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza."

"We agreed we cannot stop working together towards a durable, sustainable peace in the Middle East," he said.

Thursday night was the first night of the eight day long Jewish holiday of Chanukah.

On the holiday President Biden commented, "The story of Hanukkah teaches us that even a little bit of light, wherever it is found, can dispel the darkness and illuminate a path forward." (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)