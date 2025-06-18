Washington, Jun 18 (PTI) US President Donald Trump will host Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday.

“The President has lunch with the Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” an advisory issued by the White House said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Invited PM Narendra Modi to Visit US After His Trip to Canada, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The lunch will take place at 1 pm (local time) in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

Trump had cut short his trip to Kananaskis, Canada, for the G7 Leaders' Summit and he returned to Washington Tuesday morning amid escalating tensions in the Middle East with the latest Israel-Iran conflict.

Also Read | 'Battle Has Begun', Declares Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After Iran Fires Hypersonic Missile at Israel Amid Donald Trump's 'Unconditional Surrender'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)