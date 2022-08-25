Zel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has included "many" of Israeli ideas in its comments on the EU-proposed draft of a new nuclear accord with Iran, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Thursday.

The US Department of State confirmed Wednesday that it had received Iran's comments on the EU's final text and sent its response to the EU. Iran said it was carefully studying the US response .

"The Americans accepted many changes that we wanted [them to adopt]," Lapid was quoted as saying by Israel's Channel 13 during a meeting with his liberal Yesh Atid party.

Israel has been highly critical of attempts to revive the landmark 2015 deal that the US quit under the Trump administration in 2018, prompting Iran to renege on its commitment not to stockpile enriched uranium. (ANI/Sputnik)

