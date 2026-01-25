Latur (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Farmer-activist Shrirang Devaba Lad, widely recognised for his pioneering contributions to sustainable agriculture and livestock conservation has been chosen to be honoured with the Padma Shri award this year.

Lad said it brings him joy to see his research successfully boosting yields for farmers.

"Through this medium, my research has increased the yield for farmers. Now, through you, my research will reach the farmers, and they will use this technique to increase their cotton yield; they will have their own cotton technique, and their yield will increase. Increasing the farmers' yield with this technique is a source of joy for me..." Lad told ANI.

The Government has announced 131 Padma awards for the year 2026. The awards comprise five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri. Among the awardees, 19 are women and 16 honours are being conferred posthumously.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the awards are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (for distinguished service of a high order), and Padma Shri (for distinguished service in any field).

The awards recognise excellence across various disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

Several prominent individuals have been honoured with Padma awards this year. The Padma Vibhushan will be conferred upon V. S. Achuthanandhan and Dharmendra Singh Deol. Additionally, the Padma Bhushan will be awarded to legendary playback singer Alka Yagnik, veteran politician Shibu Soren, and renowned actor Mammootty. (ANI)

