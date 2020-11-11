Washington D.C. [USA], November 11 (ANI): The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has reached 10,258,090, John Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Wednesday.

The New York Times reported 1,448 new coronavirus deaths and 139,855 new cases on Tuesday.

Also Read | Sputnik V Vaccine is 92% Effective Against Coronavius, Claims Russia.

There has been an average of 123,315 cases per day, an increase of 69 percent from the average two weeks earlier, the New York Times reported.

However, more than 10,331,900 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 240,200 have died, according to the New York Times. (ANI)

Also Read | Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Dies at 84; All You Need to Know About Bahrain’s Longest-Serving Prime Minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)