The United States has targeted 8 Sberbank executives and 27 Gazprombank executives, as well as Moscow Industrial Bank and its ten subsidiaries in its latest sanctions package, the White House announced in its Fact Sheet on Sunday.

"The United States also sanctioned eight executives from Sberbank- the largest financial institution in Russia and uniquely important to the Russian economy, holding about a third of all bank assets in Russia; twenty-seven executives from Gazprombank - a prominent Russian bank facilitating business by Russia's Gazprom, one of the largest natural gas exporters in the world; and Moscow Industrial Bank and its ten subsidiaries," the Fact Sheet said.

The US Treasury listed the sanctioned Sberbank executives as follows: Natalya Alymova, Alexandra Burik, Olga Golodets, Stanislav Kuznetsov, Sergey Maltsev, Anatoliy Popov, Kirill Tsarev and Bella Zlatkis.

"Two of these GPB Executives, Andrey Igorevich Akimov (Akimov) and Alexey Borisovich Miller (Miller), were previously designated on April 6, 2018, pursuant to E.O. 13661, and are re-designated today," the Treasury said.

The other Gazprombank executives include: Mikhail Sereda, Yurii Shamalov, Yuriy Gazaryan, Aleksei Belous, Elena Borisenko, Ilya Yeliseyev, Dmitrii Zauers, Viktor Komanov, Aleksei Matveev, Aleksander Muranov, Igor Rusanov, Vladimir Ryskin, Alexander Sobol, Aleksandr Stepanov, Tigran Khachaturov, Vladimir Vinokurov, Denis Kamyshev, Irina Kaplunnik, Aleksey Popovich, Natalya Puzyrnikova, Anatolii Gavrilenko, Mikhail Rosseev, Vyacheslav Tyurin, Famil Kamil Ogly Sadygov and Vladimir Dmitriev. (ANI/Sputnik)

