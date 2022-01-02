Kabul [Afghanistan], January 2 (ANI): After the US has frozen nearly ten billion dollars of Afghanistan's assets and has imposed sanctions on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, dozens of people took to the streets of Kabul on Sunday demanding the lifting of sanctions.

The protestors urged for the US sanctions on Afghanistan to be lifted as it has aggravated the economic crisis, reported The Khaama Press.

The protesters said that the US must lift imposed sanctions and ease economic pressures on Afghanistan and allow the Afghan people to rebuild their country.

Following the Taliban takeover in mid-August, the US froze nearly 10 billion dollars in Afghanistan's assets and slapped sanctions on the Islamic Emirate.

On December 21, hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of the capital towards the US embassy, calling for the release of Afghanistan's frozen funds, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

In the meantime, the stoppage of foreign aids to Afghanistan has crippled the already fragile economic system of Afghanistan and has adversely affected the lives of millions of people. (ANI)

