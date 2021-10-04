Washington [US], October 4 (ANI): Expressing its concerns over China's activity near Taiwan, the US has asked Beijing to cease its military coercion against Taipei and stressed that the communist regime is "undermining regional peace and stability".

"The United States is very concerned by the People's Republic of China's provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability," US State Department's spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Sunday.

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan," the statement added.

Underlining that the US has an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Price emphasised that Washington will continue to continue to assist Taipei in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability.

He stressed that the US will maintain its commitments as outlined in the Three Communiques, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances.

Washington's commitment to Taipei is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region, said Ned Price, adding, "We will continue to stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values and deepen our ties with democratic Taiwan."

Taiwan on Saturday had said that at least 58 Chinese warplanes entered its air identification zone (ADIZ) in the last two days of which 20 of them flew in on Saturday alone.

A total of 38 Chinese military planes, such as fighter jets and bombers, entered the area on Friday, Kyodo News reported citing the Defence Ministry.

These were said to be the biggest incursions by the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) since Taipei began publicly reporting such activities last year. (ANI)

