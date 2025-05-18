Washington DC [US], May 18 (ANI): The United States Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Friday (local time) confirmed that the Secret Service had interviewed former FBI Director James Comey over his now-deleted social media post featuring the number "8647", made with seashells, which some interpreted as a threat toward US President Donald Trump, as reported by The Hill.

Noem, posting on X, stated that the investigation is ongoing and emphasised her commitment to ensuring Trump's safety.

"I will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the protection of (Trump)... This is an ongoing investigation," Noem wrote on X.

When approached by The Hill, the Department of Homeland Security didn't provide any further information on the matter; however, it reiterated a prior statement by the US Secret Service that it thoroughly investigates any potential threats to its protectees and is treating Comey's post seriously.

"The Secret Service vigorously investigates anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectees... We are aware of the social media posts by the former FBI director, and we take rhetoric like this very seriously. Beyond that, we do not comment on protective intelligence matters," the Secret Service said as quoted by The Hill.

As per Noem, the Secret Service and Homeland Security launched a probe on Thursday (local time) and are treating the case as a "threat", The Hill reported.

As per CNN, Comey met voluntarily with agents at the Secret Service's Washington Field Office earlier Friday (local time).

The post in question showed seashells arranged to spell "8647", which Trump and his allies saw as a coded reference to assassinating the 47th president. Comey denied any harmful intent, saying he was unaware that the numbers could be interpreted as inciting violence.

The number "86" is often used as slang for eliminating someone, fueling Republican concerns. US President Trump, who has previously survived assassination attempts, dismissed Comey's explanation, saying, "He knew exactly what that meant," during a Fox News interview on Friday (local time). (ANI)

