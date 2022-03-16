Washington [US], March 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, consequently ending time switches in the springtime and autumn should the House pass their own version.

The Senate by unanimous consent passed S.623, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, in an effort to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The legislation, if also passed by the House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden, would establish a permanent Daylight Saving Time and eliminate the need to change clocks' times every March and November.

The Sunshine Protection Act was first introduced to the Congress in 2018, sponsored by Rep. Vern Buchanan and Sen. Marco Rubio, and re-introduced by the two lawmakers to each subsequent Congress until it made it out of committee this session. (ANI/Sputnik)

