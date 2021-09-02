Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and said that he reaffirmed the United States' support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression.

"In my visit with President Zelenskyy today, I reaffirmed the United States' support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression, our close cooperation on energy security, and our shared democratic values," Biden tweeted.

The White House issued a Joint Statement on the US-Ukraine Strategic Partnership as it came following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is currently on a working visit to Washington.

"Russia's aggression, including the war in eastern Ukraine and its seizure of Crimea, has claimed more than 14,000 Ukrainian lives, destabilized Europe and the Black Sea region, and threatened the global rules-based order," the statement said.

"The United States does not and will never recognize Russia's purported annexation of Crimea and reaffirms its full support for international efforts, including in the Normandy Format, aimed at negotiating a diplomatic resolution to the Russian-led conflict in eastern Ukraine on the basis of international law, including the UN Charter," it added.

The statement said that the United States supports Ukraine's efforts to use the Crimea Platform to focus international attention and action on the humanitarian and security costs of Russia's occupation of Crimea with the aim of peacefully restoring Ukraine's control over this territory in accordance with international law.

Enacting defense and security sector reforms, "The United States welcomes Ukraine's continued progress on defense and defense industry reforms, including the adoption of a new defense industry strategy. We intend to continue our robust training and exercise program in keeping with Ukraine's status as a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner," Joint Statement said.

As the United States and Allies reaffirmed in the June 2021 NATO Summit Communique, "The United States supports Ukraine's right to decide its own future foreign policy course free from outside interference, including with respect to Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO," the statement said, adding "We also remain committed to assisting Ukraine with ongoing reforms."

The US also announced a new USD 60 million security assistance package to Ukraine.

"The United States is announcing a new USD 60 million security assistance package, including additional Javelin anti-armor systems and other defensive lethal and non-lethal capabilities, to enable Ukraine to more effectively defend itself against Russian aggression. The United States has committed USD 2.5 billion in support of Ukraine's forces since 2014, including more than USD 400 million this year alone," the statement said.

The United States and Ukraine have signed a Space Situational Awareness MOU that enables more effective information sharing on space objects detected by satellites and ground sensors to facilitate space flight safety.

The United States and Ukraine have reached a deal to secure communications through a National and Nuclear Risk Reduction Center.

"The United States and Ukraine have reached an agreement on maintaining a secure 24/7 communications link through the National and Nuclear Risk Reduction Center. We have also agreed to a seven-year extension of the Agreement Regarding Assistance to Ukraine in the Elimination of Strategic Nuclear Arms, and the Prevention of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, signed in 1993, to support mutual nonproliferation objectives and bolster regional and international security," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)