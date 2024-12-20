World News | Veteran Labour Politician Peter Mandelson Named UK Ambassador to US

London, Dec 20 (AP) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed Friday that veteran Labour Party politician Peter Mandelson will be the UK's next ambassador to Washington, a rare appointment for someone outside the diplomatic corps.

Mandelson, who served in senior posts in the governments of former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown between 1997 and 2010, is set to take up his job early next year.

Also Read | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Likely To Reshuffle Cabinet Amid Growing Calls for Resignation.

“The United States is one of our most important allies and as we move into a new chapter in our friendship, Peter will bring unrivalled experience to the role and take our partnership from strength to strength," Starmer said.

Starmer is hoping that Mandelson, who will replace Karen Pierce, will play a crucial behind-the-scenes role during President Donald Trump's second term in the White House, which formally begins on January 20 after his inauguration.

Also Read | Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's Threat to Indian Ambassador 'Serious' Issue, Taken Up With US: MEA.

Mandelson, 71, had been conather" title="Winter Solstice 2024 Funny Meme Templates: Share Hilarious Jokes, ‘Winter Is Coming’ Memes, Images and Viral Posts To Celebrate the Cold Weather" /> Winter Solstice 2024 Funny Meme Templates: Share Hilarious Jokes, ‘Winter Is Coming’ Memes, Images and Viral Posts To Celebrate the Cold Weather