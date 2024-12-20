World News | Veteran Labour Politician Peter Mandelson Named UK Ambassador to US

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed Friday that veteran Labour Party politician Peter Mandelson will be the UK's next ambassador to Washington, a rare appointment for someone outside the diplomatic corps.

Agency News PTI| Dec 20, 2024 11:22 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Veteran Labour Politician Peter Mandelson Named UK Ambassador to US
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

London, Dec 20 (AP) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed Friday that veteran Labour Party politician Peter Mandelson will be the UK's next ambassador to Washington, a rare appointment for someone outside the diplomatic corps.

Mandelson, who served in senior posts in the governments of former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown between 1997 and 2010, is set to take up his job early next year.

Also Read | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Likely To Reshuffle Cabinet Amid Growing Calls for Resignation.

“The United States is one of our most important allies and as we move into a new chapter in our friendship, Peter will bring unrivalled experience to the role and take our partnership from strength to strength," Starmer said.

Starmer is hoping that Mandelson, who will replace Karen Pierce, will play a crucial behind-the-scenes role during President Donald Trump's second term in the White House, which formally begins on January 20 after his inauguration.

Also Read | Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's Threat to Indian Ambassador 'Serious' Issue, Taken Up With US: MEA.

Mandelson, 71, had been conather" title="Winter Solstice 2024 Funny Meme Templates: Share Hilarious Jokes, ‘Winter Is Coming’ Memes, Images and Viral Posts To Celebrate the Cold Weather" /> Winter Solstice 2024 Funny Meme Templates: Share Hilarious Jokes, ‘Winter Is Coming’ Memes, Images and Viral Posts To Celebrate the Cold Weather

  • Festivals
    ‘New Year, New Me’: Best New Year Resolutions and Ideas You Must Focus Today To Kick Start 2025 on the Right Note ‘New Year, New Me’: Best New Year Resolutions and Ideas You Must Focus Today To Kick Start 2025 on the Right Note
  • Videos
    Winter Solstice 2024 Greetings, Messages, Quotes and Wishes To Send on December Solstice Winter Solstice 2024 Greetings, Messages, Quotes and Wishes To Send on December Solstice
    • Close
    Search

    World News | Veteran Labour Politician Peter Mandelson Named UK Ambassador to US

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed Friday that veteran Labour Party politician Peter Mandelson will be the UK's next ambassador to Washington, a rare appointment for someone outside the diplomatic corps.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 20, 2024 11:22 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Veteran Labour Politician Peter Mandelson Named UK Ambassador to US
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    London, Dec 20 (AP) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed Friday that veteran Labour Party politician Peter Mandelson will be the UK's next ambassador to Washington, a rare appointment for someone outside the diplomatic corps.

    Mandelson, who served in senior posts in the governments of former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown between 1997 and 2010, is set to take up his job early next year.

    Also Read | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Likely To Reshuffle Cabinet Amid Growing Calls for Resignation.

    “The United States is one of our most important allies and as we move into a new chapter in our friendship, Peter will bring unrivalled experience to the role and take our partnership from strength to strength," Starmer said.

    Starmer is hoping that Mandelson, who will replace Karen Pierce, will play a crucial behind-the-scenes role during President Donald Trump's second term in the White House, which formally begins on January 20 after his inauguration.

    Also Read | Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's Threat to Indian Ambassador 'Serious' Issue, Taken Up With US: MEA.

    Mandelson, 71, had been considered a front-runner for the job, which is seen as Britain's most important diplomatic post.

    “We face challenges in Britain but also big opportunities and it will be a privilege to work with the government to land those opportunities, both for our economy and our nation's security, and to advance our historic alliance with the United States,” Mandelson said.

    Mandelson is known as a skilled political operator and was one of the key architects of Labour's 1997 return to power under Blair after 18 years in opposition. He served in Blair's government from 1997 to 2001 and as business secretary under Brown from 2008 to 2010, and in between was the European Commissioner for trade.

    His trade expertise is likely to prove vital in dealing with the Trump administration, which has threatened to impose tariffs on almost all imported goods.

    It is rare for politicians to be appointed as UK ambassadors — the jobs usually go to career diplomats. (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel