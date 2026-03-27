Actor R. Madhavan, currently appearing in the box office hit Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has sparked a conversation on modern parenting by labelling the popular concept of "quality time" as a Western construct. In a recent interview, the actor advocated for a parenting style rooted in guidance, trust, and long-term values over constant physical presence at extracurricular activities. Speaking on the Mashable Middle East YouTube channel with host Rannvijay Singh, Madhavan explained that he avoids being a "cosmetic father" a term he uses for parents who prioritise being seen at every event without providing deep, philosophical support. R Madhavan Clarifies ‘Gurbani’ Scene Row in ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Says No Intent to Hurt Sikh Sentiments.

R Madhavan Questions ‘Quality Time’ Parenting Trend

Madhavan’s perspective challenges the contemporary emphasis on high-frequency engagement with children. He believes that a father's primary role is to act as a "pillar of strength" rather than a constant companion in superficial settings. "Don’t take the career lightly at this point in time," Madhavan stated. "I think this is a very Western concept that I have to spend quality time with the kids. There will be enough time, or there will never be enough time, to spend with your kids."

R Madhavan Reveals His Pillar of Strength

The actor recalled a conversation with his son, who at age six expressed a desire for more "quality time." Madhavan responded by citing his own relationship with his father as a blueprint for his parenting. "Look at my father over there; he never spent quality time with me either," Madhavan told his son. "But he was there when I needed him. He was a pillar of strength. He funded what I wanted to do and instilled the qualities I have. I love that man dearly." He further clarified his stance by telling his son, "If you expect me to be this cosmetic father who will come to all your school games... that’s not going to be me. But if you ever need any help, I will always be on your side." Actor R Madhavan Caught Partying With College Girls in Chennai? Viral Video Cheating Claims Unverified (Watch)

R Madhavan Urges Kids To Live Like Indian Children

Beyond his views on time management, Madhavan emphasised the importance of raising children who are secure in their own lives. He encourages his son to "live life like an Indian kid" by playing outdoors and avoiding comparisons with others. "Don’t feel insecure about the fact that people are telling you my father did this and my father didn’t do that," he said, adding that he wants his children to live without hesitation or regret.

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‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Crosses INR 680 Crore in 9 Days

Madhavan’s comments come at a time when his latest project, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is dominating the Indian film industry. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the espionage thriller has collected over INR 680 crore within nine days of its March 19, 2026, release. In the film, Madhavan plays the character Ajay Sanyal, joining an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

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