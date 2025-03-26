Richmond, Mar 26 (AP) Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin has vetoed a slew of bills reforming labour and gun laws, blocking Democrats' attempts to reintroduce legislation nearly identical to what they proposed unsuccessfully last year.

In addition to vetoing 158 bills, Youngkin signed roughly 600 and amended about 160 by the Monday midnight deadline, legislative records show.

He also submitted 205 amendments to the Budget Bill, along with eight line-item vetoes.

Youngkin's objections, which drew criticism from General Assembly Democrats, were not surprising. While the governor had not explicitly said what bills he would axe, he had suggested that he'd once again reject items he hadn't previously supported.

"You can imagine that if I vetoed it last year, there's a reasonable chance I will veto it again," Youngkin said at a news conference earlier.

The bills Youngkin nixed would have helped create a recreational marijuana retail market in Virginia and boost the minimum hourly wage from USD 12 to USD 13.50 next year, then USD 15 the year after.

Another vetoed measure would have halted the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms.

In revisiting legislation resurrected from 2024, he offered some of the same amendments he had last year. For instance, he again suggested that a proposed bill banning personal property taxes for the United Daughters of the Confederacy be taken up next year following a tax review.

The Democratic-led legislature is slated to be back in Richmond on April 2 to take up the governor's vetoes and amendments.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell called Youngkin's actions disappointing.

“I think there's been a lot of talk amongst Conservatives lately about focusing on affordability, and that's exactly what we did this session. The governor basically stuck a finger in an eye of every working Virginian with the vetoes he put out yesterday,” Surovell said.

Lawmakers would need a two-thirds supermajority to override Youngkin's vetoes -- an unlikely scenario given that Democrats have razor-thin majorities in the state Senate and House of Delegates.

Lawmakers only need a simple majority, however, to reject Youngkin's amendments. Still, the governor gets the final say on any legislation that arrives at his desk for a signature after lawmakers meet next week.

Some other key actions taken by the governor include:

Labour reform: Youngkin blocked legislation that would have required employers to allow their workers to use sick days for both mental and physical health. In explaining his veto, the governor said the bill "would increase the cost of doing business in the Commonwealth and adversely impact our business climate".

Youngkin also nixed bills that would repeal a ban on collective bargaining by public employees in line with a 2020 law that extended that right to local government workers.

The proposed shift to unionisation, Youngkin said, lacked the necessary funding, "leaving agencies unprepared to manage the administrative and legal complexities involved".

Energy battles: Some of the most heated debates during the legislative session were over green energy in Virginia, including solar panels.

On Monday, Youngkin vetoed a legislation that would have allowed local governments to require solar canopies for development projects. The governor also blocked a bill expanding facility requirements for a multifamily shared solar programme.

Prescription drug affordability board: Last month with some bipartisan support, lawmakers passed a legislation to create an independent prescription drug affordability board. The bill would have tasked the board with reviewing the affordability of prescription drug prices and setting cost ceilings within state-sponsored and regulated health plans.

Youngkin argued that the bill would limit patient access "to essential medication by prioritizing costs over medical necessity".

Youngkin backed a legislation prohibiting the use of campaign funds for personal expenses. Lawmakers passed such a policy after declining to advance a similar measure last year. Virginia was one of the few states lacking such a ban. (AP)

