New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Afghanistan's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, on Sunday announced that long-standing visa hurdles between India and Afghanistan have been resolved, allowing Afghan citizens to obtain Indian visas for both medical treatment and business purposes.

Adressing a press conference following his five-day offical visit to the country, the Afghan Minister added that the Afghan Embassy will play a key role in facilitating these services. At the same time, the Embassy of India in Kabul will also develop programs to support Afghan nationals.

Also Read | Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption: DGCA Issues Advisory As Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia Triggers Flight Disruptions.

"The most important issue that has arisen in the past few years is the visa issue. The visa issue, which is for business purposes, has been resolved for both nations... If any of our private sector members want to obtain a visa, the Embassy of India in Kabul will accept them. They can also obtain visas from there," he said.

"For medical purposes, too, it has been decided that the visa services will be resumed. We will try to ensure that our patients come to India for treatment and receive treatment here. Our embassy will play a major role in the facilities here, and the Embassy of India in Kabul will also develop programs for this," the Afghan Minister added.

Also Read | Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption: Ethiopia's Volcano Erupts for 1st Time After 10,000 Years, Ash Plume Drifting Towards Northern India.

India earlier invalidated all visas for Afghan nationals after the Taliban takeover in the country back in August 2021, after the US and allied troops withdrew from the country after almost 20 years.

Azizi also highlighted improvements in banking and trade cooperation, saying minor technical issues between India and Afghanistan would be resolved.

"There are some minor issues in the banking sector. Our banks, both private and the main bank in Afghanistan, are operating transparently and efficiently for trade and business. We also maintain good relations with Central Asian countries and other banking sectors. The minor issues between India and Afghanistan will be resolved technically. Our concern was to provide more facilities in the banking sector, and it was decided from both sides that the issues should be resolved," the minister said.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen the existing Joint Chamber of Commerce, expand its scope, and hold regular quarterly coordination meetings, initially online and later alternately in Kabul and New Delhi.

He also confirmed that Afghanistan's commercial attache will be stationed in India, and that India's commercial attache will be stationed in Afghanistan, aiming to resolve any private-sector-related issues through commercial assistance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)