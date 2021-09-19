Madrid [Spain], September 19 (ANI/Sputnik): A volcano began erupting at the Spanish island of La Palma, EFE news agency reported.

The Spanish National Geographic Institute registered seismological activity in the area in advance, so the authorities were able to start evacuating people with limited mobility.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Necessary to Beat Virus, Says US Top Expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

Earlier this week, numerous earthquakes were registered near the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)