Doha [Qatar], November 21 (ANI): "By 2050 we are surely going to be second-largest global economy," said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar while addressing the Indian community in Qatar on Monday.

In his maiden address as Vice President to Indian diaspora in the Doha capital, Dhankhar said, "Our Bharat, under the dynamic and visionary leadership of the honourable Prime Minister, is on the rise. Bharat is on the rise as never before and our rise is unstoppable."

Also Read | England Players Kneeled Before Kickoff, an Act They Have Observed to Support Equality and … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

He said the world feels challenged today and in these challenging times, India stands out with its commendable achievements.

"Even on the economic front, we have achieved what was deemed unthinkable sometime before. It was difficult to even imagine how we would achieve the goal of a five trillion economy. However, just some time back, India became the third-largest economy, srpassing our colonial masters (Great Britain). It was a great achievement. I have no doubt that it will go down as a milestone accomplishment," Dhankhar said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Indonesia: Strong Quake Topples Houses in Java as Death Toll Rises to 56, Over 100 Injured; Rescue Operations Underway.

The Vice President added that the eight hundred thousand Indians living in Qatar have a lot to do with what India has achieved globally till date. Dhankhar

The Vice President is on a two-day official visit of the country, which is currently hosting the FIFA football World Cup, on the personal invitation of the Emir. "This is a remarkable moment for the region and Qatar. This is the first time that the World Cup is being held in this part of the world, and so close to India. The Vice President's visit sends a very strong message of the very close ties between India and Qatar," the Emir said.

Further underlining the importance of Dhankhar's visit, the Indian ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal said it was a historic moment.

"It will be an important milestone in the India-Qatar partnership and relationship. We are also going to celebrate the 50th year of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between India and Qatar next year," he said.

On the bilateral front, the Indian envoy said the two countries have a strong, multifaceted bilateral cooperation which encompasses many areas like trade, investment, energy, people-to-people (ties), culture and education.

"This visit certainly deepens the bond of friendship and will be very important for strengthening the bilateral relationship," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)