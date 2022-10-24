Islamabad [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): Former Pakistan Imran Khan on Monday condemned the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was reportedly shot dead in Kenya.

"Shocked at the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif who paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth - his life. He had to leave the country and be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful. Today the entire nation mourns his death," Khan tweeted.

Also Read | UK PM Race: Rishi Sunak Strong Favourite to Become Britain's Next Prime Minister After Boris Johnson Drops Out of Leadership Contest.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has called for a proper judicial investigation in the case. "We have descended into a state of brutality, unknown in civilised society, indulged in by the powerful against those who dare to criticise and expose wrongdoings," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Arshad Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique earlier today informed that his husband died in Kenya after being shot.

Also Read | Iranian Drones in Ukraine Threaten Infrastructure but Cannot Influence the Outcome of War, Say Military Analysts.

"I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya. Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital. Remember us in ur prayers," Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique said in a Twitter post.

Pakistan Foreign Office has said the High Commissioner accordingly contacted the police authorities and senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other departments.

"Pakistanis of Kenyan Origin were also mobilised. The Mission was informed that the body was in Chiromo Funeral House in Nairobi. The High Commissioner along with Mission's officers reached the location, and has identified the body of Mr. Sharif," the foreign ministry said.

Pakistanis of Kenyan Origin were also mobilised. The Mission was informed that the body was in Chiromo Funeral House in Nairobi. Many prominent Pakistanis and media community members expressed condolences after the news broke about Arshad Sharif's death.

Pakistan is one of the world's deadliest countries for journalists, with three to four murders each year that are often linked to corruption or illegal trafficking and go completely unpunished, according to a Paris-based media watchdog.

"Any journalist who crosses the red lines dictated by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - an intelligence agency offshoot - is liable to be the target of in-depth surveillance that could lead to abduction and detention for varying lengths of time in the state's prisons or less official jails," said Reporters Without Borders.

Furthermore, the watchdog said that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's leading military intelligence agency, is prepared to silence any criticism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)