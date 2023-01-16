Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has vowed to get to the bottom of an ongoing probe into the classified documents found at the office and home of President Joe Biden.

"We will get to the bottom of this no matter how long it takes us and how hard we have to fight," he said during Fox News' "Sunday Mornings Futures" show. "There's one thing I think, I hope the American public realized from watching the race for speaker: I will never give up. That means I will never give up on you on getting the truth."

On Monday, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered the first batch of 10 classified documents at a Biden think-tank office, prompting a federal probe into the matter.

A few days later, US President's Special Counsel Richard Sauber on Saturday said that another trove of classified government documents was discovered in Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Because I have a security clearance, I went to Wilmington Thursday evening to facilitate providing the document the President's personal counsel found on Wednesday to the Justice Department," Sauber said in a statement, according to CNN.

"While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them," it adds.

A second batch of classified documents was discovered in the garage of the Biden residence in Wilmington, Delaware, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced the appointment of a special counsel to probe the issue of classified documents found at the private office and residences of President Joe Biden.

The investigation would be carried out by former career Justice Department prosecutor and former US Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert Hur.

McCarthy, earlier this week said US Congress should investigate President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of sensitive materials. "We don't think there needs to be a special prosecutor, but I think Congress has a role to look," McCarthy said during a press conference, as quoted by US-based NBC news.

He compared Biden's handling of classified documents to former US President Donald Trump's. The US House Speaker added that he didn't see the difference between the two situations, despite Trump's months of stonewalling investigators efforts to retrieve them. (ANI)

