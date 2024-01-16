Davos, Jan 16 (PTI) Top executives of several MNCs, including Carlsberg and Budweiser, met the Uttar Pradesh delegation here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024.

The Uttar Pradesh delegation, which has set up a large pavilion alongside some other states and the central government departments, initiated discussions with Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen and Kartikeya Sharma, President, AB InBev India.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian Terrorists Launch Over 50 Rockets at Southern Israel in Weeks.

The multinational brewers, known for their global presence and strong local brands, have a significant footprint in India.

The Uttar Pradesh delegation, led by Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, explored potential investments by these companies in the state.

Also Read | Davos 2024: Martin Sorrell Predicts PM Narendra Modi's Re-Election, Foresees India As Third-Largest Economy by 2025.

Singh suggested opportunities for both companies to diversify their brand portfolios and introduce new products tailored to local preferences.

The delegation also met Nivedita Krishnamurthy Bhagat, Chief Financial Officer of Capgemini, and Nikhil Rathi, Director & CEO, Web Werks, and spoke on the potential of investments in Uttar Pradesh.

The spotlight event held at the Uttar Pradesh Pavilion titled 'Opportunities in Uttar Pradesh for Digital Infrastructure & Innovations in Agriculture & Food Processing' also saw the presence of top executives from PepsiCo, Yara International and Bayer Crop Science.

The Uttar Pradesh delegation also met Yusuff Ali, chairman & MD of the Lulu Group and discussed the progress of the group's various projects in the state, including the status of the food park that is soon to open in Greater Noida as well as the progress of the Lulu Hypermarket and Mall that are set to open in Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh government also organised a spotlight event titled 'Unlocking the Potential: Nurturing Financial Literacy and Inclusion for Women in Uttar Pradesh'. Those present at the event included Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The delegation has also met top executives of Tillman Global Holdings, Deloitte and Climate AI, besides representatives of the WEF.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)