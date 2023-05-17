Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said whatever happened on May 9 in Pakistan will be remembered as the darkest chapter in the country's history, according to Dawn.

"Whatever happened on May 9 in this country will be remembered as the darkest chapter in this country's history," Sharif said while addressing a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday.

Also Read | LGBTQ Rights in Europe: Malta Leads, Poland Lags.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Sharif said: "From May 9 onwards, some gruesome events have taken place, which have shamed Pakistan and which have brought a lot of disgrace and infamy. Whatever happened on May 9 in this country will be remembered as the darkest chapter in this country's history."

Also Read | Relief to Imran Khan: Islamabad High Court Extends Former Pakistan PM’s Bail in Two Cases Until June 8.

Sharif in his address to the National Security Meeting, vowed that the planners and leaders of the May 9 events, who attacked military installations and "disrespected our martyrs", will be punished and brought to justice, as per Dawn.

"Our nation of 22 billion has demanded that those who are sinful, in any regard, should be punished so that such an incident does not take place ever again," he said.

"All of us are compelled to think that what was the ideology, group or person behind setting on fire the love of Pakistan."

"Jinnah House is not just a building ... it housed the sons that protected Pakistan. But they destroyed it -- in fact, reduced it to ashes."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for chalking out measures, legal, constitutional and administrative, to prevent a repeat of the May 9 events.

The premier asserted that the violent protests of May 9 severely damaged Pakistan and "billions of people are angry and upset even today".

"I believe that the NSC meeting today expresses solidarity with the Pakistan Army, condemns these incidents and law will take its course ... no one will be given undue punishment but those who are guilty won't be spared."

"I believe that whoever planned this and incited the vandalism ... they are certainly guilty of terrorism, but they also managed to do what Pakistan's eternal enemy could not do in the last 75 years," Sharif said, according to Dawn.

"They went to the GHQ, the airbase in Mianwali and the ISI's office in Faisalabad ... we never saw such a heinous scheme [playout] in the last 75 years," the Pakistan PM added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)