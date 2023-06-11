Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday said whenever there is a crisis, we can trust our country.

"Wherever there is any crisis, we can trust our country," EAM Jaishankar said while addressing a seminar on Indian Foreign Policy Objectives and features at the Gandhi Adhyayan Peeth Sabhaagaar.

Jaishankar said, "I have come on such an occasion when the Modi government is completing nine years. The G20 conference is being held in about 60 cities. Today's meeting is the meeting of Development Ministers," he said.

While talking about India's rescue efforts, the EAM said: "You will remember Indians stranded in Ukraine were brought back. Residents in Sudan were also brought back through Operation Kaveri. Countrymen were brought from Ukraine through 90 flights. There was an earthquake in Nepal, then there was a storm in Myanmar."

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that he has been working in foreign policy for 45 years, "recently we had never seen such a grand reception for Modi ji."

Jaishankar on Sunday had breakfast at Dalit booth president Sujata Dhusia's residence in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The EAM post his visit to Sujata's residence, said: "The breakfast was delicious. From today onwards, we are having G20 programs in Varanasi; there will be discussions on food security, grains, fertilisers & millet."

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday tweeted: "The historic city of Varanasi gears up to host the Development Ministers' Meeting (DMM) under #G20India from June 11-13."

The G20 Development Ministers' Meeting under the G20 Indian Presidency is scheduled to be held between June 11-13 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will chair the meeting.

The meeting, to be held as part of India's G20 Presidency, will also see a special video address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

The Varanasi Development Ministers' Meeting takes place in the midst of mounting developmental challenges that have been made worse by the slowdown in the global economy, debt distress, the effects of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, rising poverty and inequality, the cost of living crisis, supply chain disruptions around the world, and geopolitical tensions and conflicts. (ANI)

