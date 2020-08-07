Moscow [Russia], Aug 7 (Sputnik/ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 18,614,177, with 702,642 people having died from the disease.

The UN health agency said in the situation report published on late Thursday that 259,344 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 6,488 patients had died.

Americas continue to lead the count with over 9.98 million cases, followed by Europe with more than 3.4 million.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (Sputnik/ANI)

