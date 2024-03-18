Melbourne, Mar 18: Toddler milk is popular and becoming more so. Just over a third of Australian toddlers drink it. Parents spend hundreds of millions of dollars on it globally. Around the world, toddler milk makes up nearly half of total formula milk sales, with a 200% growth since 2005. Growth is expected to continue. We're concerned about the growing popularity of toddler milk—about its nutritional content, cost, how it's marketed, and the impact on the health and feeding of young children. Some of us voiced our concerns on the ABC's 7.30 program recently. But what's in toddler milk? How does it compare to cow's milk? How did it become so popular? Also Read | A Few Alternatives for a Limited Time: - Toddler Formula is Safe for a Few Days if Your ... - Latest Tweet by PolitiFact.

What Is Toddler Milk? Is It Healthy?

Toddler milk is marketed as appropriate for children aged one to three years. This ultra-processed food contains: skim milk powder (cow, soy or goat)

vegetable oil sugars (including added sugars), emulsifiers (to help bind the ingredients and improve the texture), and added vitamins and minerals. Toddler milk is usually lower in calcium and protein and higher in sugar and calories than regular cow's milk. Depending on the brand, a serving of toddler milk can contain as much sugar as a soft drink. Even though toddler milks have added vitamins and minerals, these are found in and better absorbed from regular foods and breastmilk. Toddlers do not need the level of nutrients found in these products if they are eating a varied diet.

Global health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO), and Australia's National Health and Medical Research Council, do not recommend toddler milk for healthy toddlers. Some children with specific metabolic or dietary medical problems might need tailored alternatives to cow's milk. However, these products generally are not toddler milks and would be a specific product prescribed by a health-care provider.

Toddler milk is also up to four to five times more expensive than regular cow's milk. 'Premium' toddler milk (the same product, with higher levels of vitamins and minerals) is more expensive. With the cost-of-living crisis, this means families might choose to go without other essentials to afford toddler milk.

How Toddler Milk Was Invented

Toddler milk was created so infant formula companies could get around rules preventing them from advertising their infant formula. When manufacturers claim benefits from their toddler milk, many parents assume these claims apply to infant formula (known as cross-promotion). In other words, marketing toddler milks also boosts interest in their infant formula. Manufacturers also create brand loyalty and recognition by making the labels of their toddler milk look similar to those of their infant formula. For parents who use infant formula, toddler milk is positioned as the next stage in feeding.

How Toddler Milk Became So Popular

Toddler milk is heavily marketed. Parents are told toddler milk is healthy and provides extra nutrition. Marketing tells parents it will benefit their child's growth and development, their brain function, and their immune system. Toddler milk is also presented as a solution to fussy eating, which is common in toddlers. However, regularly drinking toddler milk could increase the risk of fussiness as it reduces opportunities for toddlers to try new foods. It's also sweet, needs no chewing, and essentially displaces the energy and nutrients that whole foods provide.

Growing Concern

The WHO, along with public health academics, has been raising concerns about the marketing of toddler milk for years. In Australia, moves to curb how toddler milk is promoted have gone nowhere. Toddler milk is in a category of foods that are allowed to be fortified (to have vitamins and minerals added), with no marketing restrictions. The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission also has concerns about the rise of toddler milk marketing. Despite this, there is no change in how it's regulated. This is in contrast to voluntary marketing restrictions in Australia for infant formula.

What Needs To Happen?

There is enough evidence to show the marketing of commercial milk formula, including toddler milk, influences parents and undermines child health.

So governments need to act to protect parents from this marketing and to put child health over profits. Public health authorities and advocates, including us, are calling for the restriction of marketing (not selling) of all formula products for infants and toddlers from birth through age three years. Ideally, this would be mandatory, government-enforced marketing restrictions as opposed to industry self-regulation in place currently for infant formulas.

We Mustn't Blame Parents

Toddlers are eating more processed foods (including toddler milk) than ever because time-poor parents are seeking a convenient option to ensure their child is getting adequate nutrition. Formula manufacturers have used this information and created a demand for an unnecessary product. Parents want to do the best for their toddlers, but they need to know the marketing behind toddler milks is misleading. Also Read | Formula Milk for Infants: What Is Baby Formula? From Its Invention to Different Varieties, Know All About Infant Milk.

Toddler milk is an unnecessary, unhealthy, and expensive product. Toddlers just need whole foods, breastmilk, and/or cow's milk or a non-dairy, milk alternative. If parents are worried about their child's eating, they should see a health-care professional. (The Conversation)

